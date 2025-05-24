Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,101 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $22,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $238.32.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Globant from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on Globant and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.19.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

