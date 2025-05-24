Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,704 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,483,770 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Barrick Gold worth $22,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 231,375 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 46,478 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on B shares. Bank of America cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

