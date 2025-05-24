Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stake Boosted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,480,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,492,000 after acquiring an additional 69,337 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,129,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after acquiring an additional 941,849 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,841,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,112,000 after acquiring an additional 355,290 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,689,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,150,000 after acquiring an additional 244,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,106,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after acquiring an additional 267,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OII. Pickering Energy Partners raised Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

