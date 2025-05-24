Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Position Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 94,482.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,258,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 560.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,734,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after purchasing an additional 629,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 627,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Organon & Co. news, CEO Kevin Ali purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 282,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,032.80. The trade was a 13.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Walsh purchased 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,348.88. The trade was a 8.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 102,345 shares of company stock valued at $902,430 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

