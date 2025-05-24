Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on Outset Medical in a report on Friday, March 21st.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($2.69). The business had revenue of $29.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.81 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 112.57% and a negative return on equity of 175.64%. Analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter worth $19,247,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,836,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $17,730,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,663,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $9,293,000.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.
