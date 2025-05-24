Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OC. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of OC opened at $133.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.