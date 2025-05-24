Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $26.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 755.3% during the 1st quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,862,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,080 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 231.1% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,832 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,255,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,601 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 899.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 950,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $18,316,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

