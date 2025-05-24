Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PEY. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.92.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.1%

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

TSE PEY opened at C$18.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$13.40 and a 52 week high of C$19.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

