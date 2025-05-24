Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.92.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
