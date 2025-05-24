Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Peyto Exploration & Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.92.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
