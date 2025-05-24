Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, ATB Capital Analyst Says

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEY. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.92.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.1%

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$18.81 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$13.40 and a 1 year high of C$19.79. The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.