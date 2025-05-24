Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, ATB Capital Analyst Says

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEY. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.92.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEY
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.1%
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.