Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Position Lessened by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Phreesia worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Phreesia by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Phreesia by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,271,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,999,000 after buying an additional 727,384 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Stock Down 1.1%

PHR stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PHR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,213 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $28,881.53. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 137,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,899.01. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,944 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $94,064.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 221,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,451.30. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,208 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

