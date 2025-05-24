Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Stock Position Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,433,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,612,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,443,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 82,965 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of PLYM opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $726.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Plymouth Industrial REIT ( NYSE:PLYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.69 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLYM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.