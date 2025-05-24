Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on POW. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cibc World Mkts raised Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.13.

POW opened at C$50.89 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$36.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

