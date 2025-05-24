Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 272,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,487,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,587,000 after purchasing an additional 378,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 49,389 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,321,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 639.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 108,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 93,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $83,016.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,995.91. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $352,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,281 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,375.73. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,579 shares of company stock worth $1,226,367 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.86 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 228.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

View Our Latest Report on PRVA

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.