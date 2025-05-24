ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Up 0.4%

BATS:CSM opened at $66.28 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $444.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average is $65.95.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Company Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

