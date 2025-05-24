ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.58 and traded as high as $41.73. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 1,523,435 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $1,431,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 18,954 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $1,176,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.