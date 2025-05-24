ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.90 and traded as high as $50.50. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 2,223,432 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 19.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 225,955.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the first quarter worth about $2,851,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Stories

