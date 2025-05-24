QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of QCR worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at QCR

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $64,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,235.92. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $46,242.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,415.20. The trade was a 59.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCRH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on QCR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

QCR Stock Performance

QCR stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.01 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

