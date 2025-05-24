QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 410.21 ($5.55) and traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.50). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 469.60 ($6.36), with a volume of 3,177,721 shares changing hands.

QQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 610 ($8.26) to GBX 500 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 535 ($7.24) to GBX 570 ($7.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 533.75 ($7.23).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 396.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 410.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 26.10 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QinetiQ Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QinetiQ Group plc will post 26.1405108 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a GBX 7.72 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 2.29%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

