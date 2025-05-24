Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPB. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.05.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPB

Superior Plus Stock Up 0.1%

Superior Plus Company Profile

SPB stock opened at C$7.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$5.15 and a 1 year high of C$9.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.76.

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.