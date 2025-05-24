Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $212.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $196.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on Snowflake and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $199.99 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $205.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.56. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $262,528.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,345,319.64. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,708.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,555.72. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.