Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RWT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

RWT opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 44.36 and a quick ratio of 44.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $723.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 327.27%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

