Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 120.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950,185 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.78% of Repay worth $13,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 527,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Repay by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 720,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 265,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 21,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $4.50 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Repay from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

In other Repay news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 163,041 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $684,772.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,772.20. This trade represents a 181.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Shaler Alias acquired 15,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $60,435.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 264,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,593.26. This trade represents a 6.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 439,702 shares of company stock worth $1,806,974. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Repay Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Repay stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $430.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $77.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

