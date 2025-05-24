Research Analysts Set Expectations for Transcat Q3 Earnings

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transcat in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.73. Transcat has a 12 month low of $67.56 and a 12 month high of $147.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.10 million, a P/E ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after acquiring an additional 332,064 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 555,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after purchasing an additional 146,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Transcat by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 133,013 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 188,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 107,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 1,692.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 109,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 103,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

