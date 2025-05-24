Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 156.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 52,257 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,250,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVLV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Revolve Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.07.

Insider Activity

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $325,962.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,620. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.56 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

