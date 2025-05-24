Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,729,008 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 16,968,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,127 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,164,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,846,000 after acquiring an additional 46,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $124,498,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,330,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,959,000 after acquiring an additional 376,619 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.