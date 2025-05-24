Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stake Boosted by Group One Trading LLC

Group One Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 553.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 13.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,612.76. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $2,880,382.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,521.52. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of R opened at $149.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.94. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.58 and a 1-year high of $171.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

