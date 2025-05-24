Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

POW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. CIBC lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.13.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

About Power Co. of Canada

TSE:POW opened at C$50.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.56. The firm has a market cap of C$32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$36.08 and a 1-year high of C$52.31.

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.