Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,817 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 439,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,850,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 654,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 201,494 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after buying an additional 197,067 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,230,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,452,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 0.2%

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $31.68.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.