Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sezzle worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEZL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sezzle by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sezzle by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth $2,423,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sezzle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEZL opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 8.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. Sezzle Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $107.01.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Sezzle had a return on equity of 101.18% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $271.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sezzle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625,000. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 311,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $22,353,208.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,080,926.78. This trade represents a 66.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,542 shares of company stock valued at $32,651,662 over the last three months. 49.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.83 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sezzle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

