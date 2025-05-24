Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,026.32 ($13.89) and traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($14.62). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,061 ($14.36), with a volume of 1,689,118 shares changing hands.
Smith & Nephew Trading Up 0.2%
The stock has a market capitalization of £11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,040.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,026.32.
Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 104.41%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
