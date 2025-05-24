Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.05. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,550 shares changing hands.

Solstice Gold Stock Up 25.0%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$10.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solstice Gold

In other news, Director Blair Schultz purchased 180,000 shares of Solstice Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.50 per share, with a total value of C$630,000.00. Insiders own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

