Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,590 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Sonos worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 256,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 76,454 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sonos by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 923,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 504,293 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonos by 7,557.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 154,011 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,322,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 62,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $523,800.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,118,088 shares in the company, valued at $101,549,577.44. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.06. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $16.34.

Sonos declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

