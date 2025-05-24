SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $214.21 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $159.43 and a 12-month high of $228.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.16.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

