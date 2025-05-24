Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.37 ($2.46) and traded as high as GBX 194.60 ($2.63). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 192.72 ($2.61), with a volume of 474,978 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.69) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.18, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 184.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.37.

In related news, insider Eric Updyke sold 55,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.55), for a total value of £103,501.52 ($140,113.06). Also, insider Paula Bell sold 131,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.55), for a total value of £247,502 ($335,050.76). 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

