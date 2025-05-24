Stifel Canada Estimates Coveo Solutions Q1 Earnings

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Coveo Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Coveo Solutions’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

Shares of TSE:CVO opened at C$6.89 on Thursday. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.92 and a 12-month high of C$8.30. The stock has a market cap of C$462.95 million, a PE ratio of -42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc is an AI-powered platform. It provides applied AI solutions enabling enterprises to deliver relevant digital experiences at scale. The company’s solutions provide value to its customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

