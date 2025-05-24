StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock Holdings Lifted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group by 1,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,520,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in StoneX Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNEX opened at $85.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.01. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $97.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.30 million. Research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $98,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,243,496.25. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Charles M. Lyon sold 13,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $1,129,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,611,193.60. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,082 shares of company stock worth $11,021,613 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

