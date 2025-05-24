Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 554.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $573.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

