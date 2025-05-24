Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Position Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 345.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 76,538 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,500,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,432,000 after acquiring an additional 321,552 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TARS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0%

TARS opened at $42.98 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. The company had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $154,654.89. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,458.53. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,205,300. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173 over the last three months. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.