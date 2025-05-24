TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Stock

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amer Sports from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amer Sports from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:AS opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after buying an additional 358,536 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,081,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $8,316,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 10.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,634,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 159,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter worth $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

