TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

PEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.92.

PEY stock opened at C$18.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.76. The company has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$13.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.79.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

