TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.
PEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.92.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
