The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.49% of Bancorp worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.31. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $175.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.88 million. Analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Bancorp

About Bancorp

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.