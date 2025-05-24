The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,664,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,782 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Honest were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honest in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honest

In other Honest news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 12,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $63,930.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 580,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,042.04. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carla Vernon sold 98,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $526,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,098,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,483,067.72. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,795 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Honest Stock Performance

Honest stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.25 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Honest had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

