Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,099,000 after acquiring an additional 384,149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 234,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,892,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,254,000 after acquiring an additional 129,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,651,000 after acquiring an additional 70,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CLSA cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:TM opened at $182.29 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $219.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $245.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.11.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $81.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.47 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

