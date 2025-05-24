Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 108.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 926.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,609,000 after buying an additional 102,268 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after buying an additional 49,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,197,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $393.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.92 and a 200-day moving average of $345.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $139.06 and a one year high of $469.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $222.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

