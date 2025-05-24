UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 148.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of UniFirst worth $13,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in UniFirst by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in UniFirst by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Stock Down 0.5%

UNF opened at $183.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.58 and its 200-day moving average is $195.15. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $243.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.87.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNF

About UniFirst

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.