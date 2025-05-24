US Capital Advisors Predicts Stronger Earnings for TC Energy

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.57. US Capital Advisors has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.6142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.89%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

