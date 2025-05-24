Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.11 and traded as high as C$7.55. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$7.48, with a volume of 1,069,440 shares.

Valeura Energy Trading Up 4.8%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$490.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.81.

About Valeura Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.