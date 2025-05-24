Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR stock opened at $350.23 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $284.84 and a one year high of $402.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

